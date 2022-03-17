Operation Mincemeat musical to transfer to new London home

Operation Mincemeat is sailing to Hammersmith!

Spitlip's award-winning, five-star musical will begin a fresh run at Riverside Studios from 28 April to 9 July 2022.

Based on the true story of a plan to fool the Nazis using a dead body and a dossier of fake plans, the hit piece got a glowing review when it first opened, being described as "two acts of glib glamour that glow with theatrical invention".

The show had an unprecedented success during its runs at Southwark Playhouse last year (given this was during a turbulent phase in the pandemic, no less) with thousands on the waiting list for tickets in the midst of a sell-out run.

Directed by Donnacadh O'Briain, the show has choreography by Jenny Arnold, set and costume design by Helen Coyston and lighting by Sherry Coenen.

Tickets are available via the show's official mailing list now – you can sign up at OperationMincemeat.com.



