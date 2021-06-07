Operation Mincemeat musical to return to Southwark Playhouse

Hit Spitlip musical Operation Mincemeat, which had its world premiere at the New Diorama Theatre, will return to Southwark Playhouse for a new "work-in-progress" run from next month.

Based on the true story of a plan to fool the Nazis using a dead body and a dossier of fake plans, the hit piece will run at the south London venue from 23 July to 7 August.

Existing bookers will be given a 72-hour exclusive booking period from today, Monday 7 June. Seating will be socially distanced, though the production has said that this may change depending on the government announcements later this month.

The show got a five-star review when it first opened, with the piece described as "two acts of glib glamour that glow with theatrical invention".

Directed by Donnacadh O'Briain, the show has choreography by Jenny Arnold, set and costume design by Helen Coyston and lighting by Sherry Coenen.