Once Upon A Mattress musical revival full cast announced

Casting has been announced for a revival of hit musical Once Upon A Mattress.

The show, which first ran off-Broadway in 1959, riffs off the story in The Princess and the Pea and was nominated for two Tony Awards including Best Musical. It has music by Mary Rodgers (daughter of Richard), lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.

Appearing in the piece will be Beth Burrows (Strike Up the Band) as Princess Winnifred, alongside Julia Faulkner (Gangsta Granny) as Queen Aggravain and Theo Toksvig-Stewart (Endless Second) as Prince Dauntless.

The full cast includes Steve Watts (Merrily We Roll Along), Rachael Louise Miller (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Matthew James Willis (Top Hat), Rachel Lea-Gray (Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens), John Sears (Gigi), Courtney Hammond (Billy Elliot) and Scott Armstrong (Motown - The Musical).

The production is directed by Mark Geisser (Strike Up the Band) with choreography from Chris Whittaker, musical direction from Jessica Douglas and design from Giulia Scrimieri.

The show will run at north London's Upstairs at the Gatehouse from 5 to 29 March.