The Old Vic announces A Christmas Carol return and postpones Local Hero musical

An update on the Old Vic's programming has been announced.

Jack Thorne's hit five-star production of A Christmas Carol is confirmed to return for the fourth consecutive year, with previews from 21 November 2020. It goes on sale today for priority bookers, with general on-sale next week.

The theatre's artistic director Matthew Warchus said: "We think it's not unreasonable to expect that theatres will have reopened by the time this production is scheduled to perform in November, and so would encourage you to share in our optimism and book now for what will no doubt be a perfect antidote to this very tough phase we are all currently navigating."

The venue has had to postpone the upcoming run of new musical Local Hero, based on the hit film of the same name. It was scheduled to run from 18 June to 27 August.

Warchus also said: "I'd like to confirm that work continues on a daily basis to line up dates for the postponed run of Amy Herzog's radiant play 4000 Miles with Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet. This production was fully rehearsed at the point the lockdown started and we are very eager to share it. We will bring you more news on that as soon as we have it."

In terms of cost-saving he also said: "We have furloughed two thirds of our staff and all staff have accepted a 20% pay cut for the next six months."