Nominees for The Stage Awards announced
The winners will be revealed next month
The nominees have been announced for The Stage Awards, recognising organisations, venues and individuals who have gone above and beyond during the last 12 months.
Alistair Smith, editor of The Stage said: "It has been an extraordinary year for British theatre and, appropriately, it has resulted in an extraordinary shortlist of nominees.
"All our judging panel commented on how impressed they were by the submissions we received and we all came away buoyed by the sheer quality, scale and variety of the work that is being produced by companies and individuals at all scales and across the country.
"We were particularly impressed by the submissions for our new Community Project of the Year award, so much so that we have named an extended shortlist of nominees. Truthfully, it could have been twice as long again and still not fully encompassed all the great work that theatre is doing in this often-overlooked area."
The winners will be revealed on January 31, 2022 at a ceremony at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London.
Theatre of the Year
Battersea Arts Centre, London
Donmar Warehouse, London
Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Royal and Derngate, Northampton
Fringe Theatre of the Year
Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
New Diorama Theatre, London
Theatre 503, London
Theatre Building of the Year
Hall For Cornwall, Truro
Reading Rep
Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London
Producer of the Year
Ellie Keel Productions
Michael Harrison Productions
David Pugh Productions
Innovation Award
Donmar Warehouse's multi-cast production of Constellations
Inc Arts Unlock
Theatre Green Book
Digital Project of the Year
Metcalfe Gordon Productions' Romeo and Juliet
National Theatre's Romeo and Juliet
The Show Must Go Online
Community Project of the Year
Company Three's When This is Over
English National Opera's Breathe project
Horsecross Arts' Gig on a Truck
Good Chance Theatre's Little Amal
#WeShallNotBeRemoved
LUNG, The Lowry & Gaddum's work with young carers
An Unsung Hero award
(for which there is no shortlist) will also be announced at the ceremony.