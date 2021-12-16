Nominees for The Stage Awards announced

The nominees have been announced for The Stage Awards, recognising organisations, venues and individuals who have gone above and beyond during the last 12 months.

Alistair Smith, editor of The Stage said: "It has been an extraordinary year for British theatre and, appropriately, it has resulted in an extraordinary shortlist of nominees.

"All our judging panel commented on how impressed they were by the submissions we received and we all came away buoyed by the sheer quality, scale and variety of the work that is being produced by companies and individuals at all scales and across the country.

"We were particularly impressed by the submissions for our new Community Project of the Year award, so much so that we have named an extended shortlist of nominees. Truthfully, it could have been twice as long again and still not fully encompassed all the great work that theatre is doing in this often-overlooked area."

The winners will be revealed on January 31, 2022 at a ceremony at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London.





Theatre of the Year

Battersea Arts Centre, London

Donmar Warehouse, London

Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Royal and Derngate, Northampton

Fringe Theatre of the Year

Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

New Diorama Theatre, London

Theatre 503, London

Theatre Building of the Year

Hall For Cornwall, Truro

Reading Rep

Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

Producer of the Year

Ellie Keel Productions

Michael Harrison Productions

David Pugh Productions

Innovation Award

Donmar Warehouse's multi-cast production of Constellations

Inc Arts Unlock

Theatre Green Book

Digital Project of the Year

Metcalfe Gordon Productions' Romeo and Juliet

National Theatre's Romeo and Juliet

The Show Must Go Online

Community Project of the Year

Company Three's When This is Over

English National Opera's Breathe project

Horsecross Arts' Gig on a Truck

Good Chance Theatre's Little Amal

#WeShallNotBeRemoved

LUNG, The Lowry & Gaddum's work with young carers

An Unsung Hero award

(for which there is no shortlist) will also be announced at the ceremony.