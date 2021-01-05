Noma Dumezweni joins Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action musical film in mystery role

Award-winning stage and screen star Noma Dumezweni has joined the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

With her role currently under wraps (or more like, under the sea) Dumezweni will be appearing alongside the likes of Halle Bailey will take on the role of mermaid Ariel, Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula, Javier Bardem will play King Triton, Daveed Diggs is Sebastian, with Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Chicago) directs the live-action piece, which will also feature new tunes penned by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The piece has a screenplay by David Magee.

A release date is to be revealed and we're already intrigued to see who Dumezweni will be playing.