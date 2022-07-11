Back to the Future reveals new West End cast

Exclusive: Meet the new cast of the multi-award-winning Back to the Future - the Musical!

The stage show is based on the seminal movie of the same name, with new tunes from Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard joining classics carried over from the silver screen smash. These include "The Power of Love", "Johnny B Goode" and "Back in Time".

From nine nominations, the show won four WhatsOnStage Awards earlier this year, including Best New Musical. It also picked up the same prize at the Olivier Awards.

It has been confirmed that Ben Joyce (Jersey Boys) will be taking on the role of Marty McFly in the show, which continues its run at the Adelphi Theatre. Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives) will remain in the role of Doc Brown.

Also new to the cast are Amber Davies (9 to 5), who will play Lorraine Baines McFly, while Oliver Nicholas (All Kinds of Limbo) will play George McFly.

Jordan Benjamin (Hairspray) will play Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson (2022 graduate of The Urdang Academy) will play Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe) will play Jennifer Parker and Gary Trainor (School of Rock) will play Principal Strickland.

Will Haswell is set to continue as alternate Marty McFly and Dave McFly, while Emma Lloyd will continue as Linda McFly.









New to the ensemble will be Simeon Beckett, Sia Dauda, Tyler Davis, Glen Facey, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Jon Reynolds, Georgia Tapp and Charley Warburton, joining Amy Barker, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Melissa Rose, Justin Thomas and Tavio Wright. The new cast will begin performances on 17 August 2022.

Back to the Future is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown), alongside the award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

The show has also revealed its plans to open on Broadway in 2023, with casting, venue and dates to be confirmed. The West End production is currently booking until 12 February 2023, with tickets on sale below.