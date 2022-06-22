Back to the Future reveals plans to open on Broadway next year

Back to the Future, the new musical based on the time-traveling movie, is aiming for Broadway in 2023.

Based on the hit 1985 film created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the musical has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film such as "The Power of Love", "Johnny B Goode" and "Back in Time". It made its world premiere in Manchester, followed by a currently ongoing West End transfer.

Directed by John Rando, the multi-WhatsOnStage Award-winning West End production stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (as Doctor Emmett Brown), Olly Dobson (as Marty McFly), WhatsOnStage Award winner Hugh Coles (as George McFly), Rosanna Hyland (as Lorraine Baines) and Cedric Neal (as Goldie Wilson), alongside Aidan Cutler (as Biff Tannen), Courtney-Mae Briggs (as Jennifer Parker), Will Haswell (as Dave McFly), Emma Lloyd (as Linda McFly) and Mark Oxtoby (as Strickland).

Set and costumes are by Tim Hatley, lighting design is by Tim Lutkin, lighting consultation is by Hugh Vanstone, sound design is by Gareth Owen, and video design is by Finn Ross. The show features choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase.

The show announced the plans on social media earlier today, with dates, venues and casting to be revealed.

You can see a longer trailer for the West End musical here: