New Tina – The Tina Turner Musical West End cast announced

New cast members will be rocking the Aldwych Theatre in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

From 29 June 2022, Aisha Jawando and new cast member Elesha Paul Moses will share the role of Tina, with Caleb Roberts joining to play Ike.

Also cast are Paula Kay as Tina's mother Zelma, Charis Alexandra as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, George Jennings as Tina's Manager Roger Davies and Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina's Grandmother, while previous ensemble member Kelly Hampson will now play Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam and Gregory Haney will now play Tina's father Richard Bullock.

Cordell Mosteller joins as Tina's first love Raymond Hill, ensemble member Chris Grahamson will now play Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten and Joseph Richardson continues as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach.

Ensemble cast will be Megan Armstrong and Vanessa Dumatey, Thomas Sutcliffe who plays Carpenter, Turrell Barrett-Wallace who plays Tina's son Ronnie and Joey James plays Tina's son Craig, the Ikettes are played by Karis Anderson, Marie Finlayson and Natorii Illidge and swings are Lauren Allan, Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Joshua Da Costa, Miles Anthony Daley, Livvy Evans, Imogen Rose Hart, Jaz Robinson, Brad Veitch, Saran Webb and Samuel J Weir. Final adult and children's casting will be announced at a later date.









Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the show is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.