New The Ocean at the End of the Lane West End trailer released

The stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane has revealed a new trailer ahead of its West End run

Katy Rudd and Joel Horwood's production of the fantasy book, which follows a young boy who finds himself becoming good friends with a coven of witches (leading to dangerous results), initially opened last December at the National Theatre and was originally scheduled to begin its run next month at the Duke of York's Theatre.

The piece got a five-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, who said it was "one of the most satisfying Christmas shows the National has created for a long time."

It will run from 23 October to 4 February 2022, with casting to be revealed – you can watch the trailer below:

The creative team features designer Fly Davis, costume and puppetry designer Samuel Wyver, movement director Stephen Hoggett, composer Jherek Bischoff, lighting designer Paule Constable, puppetry director Finn Caldwell, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph and magic and illusions director and designer Jamie Harrison.