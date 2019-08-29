12 top new musicals coming to UK stages

The theatre community is kept afloat by new work – either coming from abroad or being homegrown at some of our brilliant venues up and down the country. We pick some of the most intriguing musicals coming up that have really piqued our interest.





&Juliet

Miriam Teak-Lee and the company of & Juliet

© Johan Persson

What would happen if, rather than dying, Juliet had decided to go out and live her best life? That's the basic premise for the new musical &Juliet, which features the music of impresario Max Martin (responsible for some of the biggest hits of the last 30 years). We've heard the cast in rehearsals and this show is already sounding like a blast. Manchester Opera House, 10 September to 12 October, then Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End





Brooklyn the Musical

Emily-Mae, Hiba Elchikhe and Sabrina Aloueche



Inspired by a true story about a Parisian who travels all the way to New York to search for fame and family, the show is full of up-and-coming stars and was a big hit over in the States. Greenwich Theatre, 27 September to 19 October





Dear Evan Hansen

The Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen

© Matthew Murphy

We've been waiting for forever but the UK premiere of smash Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen is only mere months away! Casting is yet to be announced so we have no idea who's going to be taking on the lead role, but are pretty sure it'll be an epic occasion for the West End. Noël Coward Theatre, from 29 October





The Season

The Season



Jim Barne and Kit Buchan are the recipients of the Stiles Drewe Mentorship Award and their romantic comedy musical sounds like a lovely winter treat – following Dougal and Robyn who travel from Northampton to New York for a wedding and slowly form an attachment. Royal and Derngate and New Wolsey Ipswich, 1 to 30 November 2019





The Boy in the Dress

Forbes Masson, Irvine Iqbal, Rufus Hound and Natasha Lewis

© All except far right: Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The RSC has an uncanny knack for creating brilliant musicals – you only need to look at Les Mis or Matilda as proof. We're expecting great things from the upcoming The Boy in the Dress, which has a pretty dreamy creative team featuring composition by Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers, alongside a book by Mark Ravenhill and a star-studded cast. Royal Shakespeare Theatre, from 8 November





CinderELLA

CinderELLA



Michael Fentiman and Barnaby Race (who helped transform Amélie into a certified five-star musical treat) have penned a brand new musical based on the story of Cinderella, with an added dose of Freaky Friday vibes as it shows the same character at two stages of her life. Southampton is going to get a unique festive treat. NST City, 23 November 2019 to 5 January 2020





Pippi Longstocking

Pippi Longstocking



Royal and Derngate are bringing out all the best shows over the coming months, with The Wardrobe Ensemble's Jesse Jones and Helena Middleton taking the helm of this new musical version of the hit 1940s novels created by Astrid Lindgren. It's about the titular Pippi, the strongest girl in the world who goes out on a series of adventures. Northampton Royal and Derngate, 10 to 31 December





Dennis and Gnasher

Dennis and Gnasher



A musical version of the hit cartoon character sounds like the perfect theatrical tonic, and this new production courtesy of Will Brenton sounds like it captures the Beano magic. Plus there will be loads of on-stage skateboarding, which we're intrigued by. UK tour opens in Aylesbury on 23 January 2020





The Prince of Egypt

Liam Tamne, Alexia Khadime, Christine Allado and Luke Brady

© Darren Bell

The Dominion Theatre is having a busy time of it over the next six months – welcoming Big, White Christmas and the eagerly anticipated UK premiere of The Prince of Egypt, based on the hit DreamWorks film of the same name. The cast is full of West End pros and award-winners, so expect a massive spectacle in one of London's biggest venues. Dominion Theatre from 5 February





Back to the Future

Olly Dobson as Marty McFly



Great Scott – it's finally happening! The iconic '80s film Back to the Future is coming to the stage, with Olly Dobson stepping into the self-tying sneakers of Marty McFly. A West End date hasn't been announced yet, but you won't need a time machine to predict it won't take long for the show to continue its life after an initial run in Manchester. Manchester Opera House, 20 February until 17 May 2020





Frozen

Caissie Levy (Elsa) and the cast in the Broadway production of Frozen

© Deen van Meer

Yes it's a way off yet but, with tickets probably going on sale sometime relatively soon, it's always good to have these things on your radar! The hit Disney show will finally land in the West End in the autumn of 2020 after blowing socks off on Broadway, re-opening the currently closed Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Dates to be confirmed