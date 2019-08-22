The Boy in the Dress RSC musical cast to be led by Rufus Hound, Irvine Iqbal, Natasha Lewis and Forbes Masson

Initial casting has been announced for the brand new musical The Boy in the Dress, which opens in Stratford in November.

The show, directed by Gregory Doran, is Mark Ravenhill's adaptation of David Walliams' book, with music from Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers. The Boy in the Dress is Walliams' debut children's book, which follows 12 year-old Dennis, who is his football team's striker and wants to wear a dress to school.

Rufus Hound will play Dennis' dad; Irvine Iqbal plays Raj, the shopkeeper; Natasha Lewis plays Dennis' best friend Darvesh's mum, and Forbes Masson plays Mr Hawtrey, the headmaster from Dennis' school.

Further creative team members have been confirmed: Aletta Collins will choreograph the show, which has design by Robert Jones, lighting by Mark Henderson and sound by Paul Groothius and Tom Marshall.

The production begins previews at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday 8 November before opening on 27 November and running until 8 March 2020.