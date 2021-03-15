Two new In the Heights film trailers released

Two new trailers for In the Heights have been unveiled.

The multi-award-winning musical is set in New York's Washington Heights, and tells the story of a Hispanic-American community threatened by gentrification. It has music by none-other than Lin-Manuel Miranda (you know, the rather renowned musical chap), alongside a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who also wrote the original book).

The film stars Anthony Ramos in the lead role of Usnavi alongside a cast of musical greats including Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and more, with Miranda also appearing as Piragüero.

You can watch the new trailer here:

You can watch the original trailer here: