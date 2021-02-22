In the Heights 2021 musical film: everything you need to know

We give you the down low on the new In the Heights movie!









What is it?

The multi-award-winning musical is set in New York's Washington Heights, and tells the story of a Hispanic-American community threatened by gentrification. It has music by none-other than Lin-Manuel Miranda (you know, the rather renowned musical chap), alongside a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who also wrote the original book).





When was it on stage?

After running on Broadway from 2008 to 2011, the piece had its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse in 2014 before transferring to the King's Cross Theatre, where it ran from 2015 to 2017 and won a variety of awards. Songs include "96,000", "It Won't Be Long Now", "In the Heights", "Breathe" and "Blackout".





Anthony Ramos

(© Macall Polay)





When is it being released?

There are two stories for either side of the Atlantic here. In the US, the film is being released both in-cinemas and on-demand in June as part of a strategy by Warner Brothers while uncertainty remains over the pandemic.

UK audiences will also have to wait over a month longer for the cinematic release of the eagerly anticipated musical film – as it is currently set for a 30 July 2021 release. We don't know if any on-demand access will come at the same time, but when we asked the publicity team they said not to expect it.





Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and Anthony Ramos

© Cristobal Vivar





Who's in it?

The film stars Anthony Ramos in the lead role of Usnavi alongside a cast of musical greats including Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and more, with Miranda also appearing as Piragüero. Other Hamilton and In the Heights cast members are set to appear!





Can I see a trailer?

Be our guest!





Why should I be excited?

This was a musical film set to be released last summer but had its plans largely derailed. We visited the set back in 2019 and, while we're heavily under embargo, will be giving you a whole wad of reasons to be excited later this year – so be sure to follow us for more!

Also – there is at least one new musical number, which is certainly an exciting prospect. It's directed by Jon M Chu, who did great things with Crazy Rich Asians and has recently signed on to helm the Wicked movie.