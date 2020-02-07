New Come From Away West End cast in rehearsals: photos

Rehearsal images for the new cast of Come From Away have been released ahead of their first performance at the Phoenix Theatre on 10 February.

The musical – recently nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards – is currently booking until 23 May.

The new cast of Come From Away

© Craig Sugden Photography

Alice Fearn and the new cast of Come From Away

Kate Graham and Alistair Harvey in Come From Away

The previous cast members, including WhatsOnStage Award-winner Rachel Tucker, will play their final performance on 8 February. You can find out who'll be joining the show here:

Continuing in the cast will be Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), Cat Simmons (Hannah and others) and Chiara Baronti, Alexander McMorran and Jennifer Tierney.

Emma Salvo and Mary Doherty in Come From Away

Jonathan Andrew Hume in Come From Away

Come From Away has a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley. It has musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

The new cast of Come From Away

Tarrinn Callender and Alice Fearn in Come From Away

Mark Dugdale in Come From Away

