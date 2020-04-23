National Theatre to stream shows for free on YouTube with Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Sophie Okonedo and more

More free shows being streamed on the National Theatre's YouTube page have been announced.

Two versions of Danny Boyle's 2011 production of Frankenstein will be shown on 30 April and 1 May. Both star Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, with the pair alternating the roles of Victor Frankenstein and Frankenstein's monster.

Then on 7 May, Simon Godwin's production of Anthony and Cleopatra will be presented. The show stars Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo and initially ran at the National's Olivier Theatre in 2018.

All of the shows will be presented at 7.00PM BST and then available on-demand for seven days. Further productions to be streamed as part of National Theatre at Home will be announced soon, with Twelfth Night being streamed tonight.

The venue has also announced special quizzes with famous faces acting as quizmasters. The first of these will be on Monday 27 April with quizmasters Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville and Sir Ian McKellen.

The venue has announced a public appeal for donations, with more information available here.