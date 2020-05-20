National Theatre cancels all performances until September

The National Theatre will now remain closed until at least 31 August, the venue has announced today.

All performances in July and August will be cancelled, with the company saying in a statement: "we wait, with you, for government advice about how and when we might be able to welcome you back".

The venue has been presenting "National Theatre At Home", a scheme for bringing shows to YouTube for free.

Artistic director Rufus Norris recently warned of an uncertain future for the theatre – you can see more here. All West End shows are currently closed until at least the beginning of July, with further updates to follow.