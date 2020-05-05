All West End performances now cancelled until at least 28 June, SOLT confirms

The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has confirmed that all performances at West End venues will be cancelled until at least 28 June.

In a statement, the company also said that "different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times", though further cancellations will be announced on a rolling basis.

Venues shut down on Monday 16 March and have remained so while social distancing measures are in place. It is currently unknown when measures may be altered or eased.





The statement in full:

London's West End looks forward to welcoming audiences back into theatres as soon as performances can safely resume.

To give our customers some clarity, we have been cancelling performances across the West End on a rolling basis, in line with the latest advice from the Government.

We are now extending those cancellations until Sunday 28 June.

This does not mean theatres will reopen on 29 June; if further cancellations are necessary they will continue to be announced on a rolling basis. Different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times.

Ticketholders for affected performances do not need to do anything. They will be contacted by the organisation from which they bought their tickets to arrange a refund, credit note or exchange for a later date.

We are grateful to customers for the patience they are showing during this challenging time for our industry. With 300,000 people visiting a West End theatre in a normal week, it's a major undertaking to process refunds, exchanges and credit notes, particularly when many staff are working remotely. Please rest assured that we are all working as quickly as we can and we appreciate the on-going support of our audiences.





The list of SOLT theatres includes:

Adelphi, Aldwych, Ambassadors, Apollo, Apollo Victoria, Barbican, Cambridge, Criterion, Dominion, Duchess, Duke of York's, Fortune, Garrick, Gielgud, Gillian Lynne, Harold Pinter, Her Majesty's, London Coliseum, London Palladium, Lyceum, Lyric, National Theatre, Noël Coward, Novello, Palace, Phoenix, Piccadilly, Playhouse, Prince Edward, Prince of Wales, Regent's Park Open Air, Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Downstairs), Royal Opera House, Sadler's Wells, Savoy, Shaftesbury, Shakespeare's Globe, Sondheim (formerly Queen's), St Martin's, Trafalgar Studios 1, The Old Vic, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Theatre Royal Haymarket, Troubadour Wembley Park, Troubadour White City, Vaudeville, Victoria Palace, Wyndham's

And affiliate venues are: Almeida, Arcola, Arts, Bloomsbury, Boulevard, Bush, Cadogan Hall, Donmar Warehouse, Greenwich, Hackney Empire, Hampstead, Kiln, Lyric Hammersmith, Menier Chocolate Factory, New Wimbledon Theatre, Park, Peacock, Polka, Soho, Rose Theatre Kingston, The Other Palace, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Trafalgar Studios 2, Unicorn and the Young Vic