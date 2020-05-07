National Theatre to stream new shows including Tom Hiddleston in Coriolanus and Barber Shop Chronicles

The National Theatre has announced a new series of free shows being streamed on YouTube.

On 14 May, the venue will stream Inua Ellams' hit play Barber Shop Chronicles, with a cast including Fisayo Akinade, Hammed Animashaun, Cyril Nri and Sule Rimi.

On 21 May, it will be the Gillian Anderson-led production of A Streetcar Named Desire, also starring Ben Foster as Stanley and Vanessa Kirby as Stella. It is the fastest selling show in Young Vic history.

The National's production of James Graham's This House will be streamed the following week. Jeremy Herrin directs a cast including Phil Daniels, Reece Dinsdale, Charles Edwards and Vincent Franklin.

Then on 4 June, the Donmar Warehouse's production of Coriolanus starring Tom Hiddleston will be streamed. The cast also includes Alfred Enoch, Deborah Findlay and Mark Gatiss.

All screenings start at 7pm BST, with the shows available for a week. Money donated via YouTube will be shared with the co-producing theatre organisations of each stream, including the Donmar Warehouse, Fuel, Leeds Playhouse and the Young Vic, helping to also support them through this period of closure and uncertainty.

Lisa Burger, executive director and joint chief executive said – "I'm delighted that in this next collection of titles to be streamed as part of National Theatre at Home we are including productions from our NT Live partner theatres. When we launched National Theatre at Home last month, we wanted to offer audiences the opportunity to engage with theatre during this time of isolation while we were unable to welcome them to the South Bank or into cinemas.

"This initiative wouldn't have been possible without the support of a great number of artists for which we are incredibly grateful. We have been absolutely thrilled by the response from viewers enjoying the productions from right across the globe, and we have also been surprised and delighted at the generous donations we've received since closure. Whilst the National Theatre continues to face a precarious financial future, we now feel able to make a payment to all artists involved, as we recognise a great many are also experiencing a particularly challenging time at this moment. While theatres across the world remain closed, we're pleased that we can continue to bring the best of British theatre directly into people's homes every Thursday evening."

You can donate to the National Theatre here. The venue is streaming its production of Antony and Cleopatra tonight – you can find out more here.