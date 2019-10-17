Mrs Doubtfire musical confirms Broadway run

A musical version of Mrs Doubtfire will play on Broadway in 2020, it has been confirmed.

The stage adaptation of the 1993 comedy film – which starred Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan and Mara Wilson – will play at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in March, with an opening night on 5 April. The show has an out-of-town run in Seattle this winter.

The musical's producer, Kevin McCollum, is behind of a number of film adaptations onto stage at present – The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Elton John, will play in Chicago in July 2020 and Vanessa Hudgens starred in a staged reading of The Notebook in New York earlier this year.

Mrs Doubtfire tells the story of an estranged husband posing as a Scottish nanny to spend more time with his kids. In the title role on stage will be Rob McClure (Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!), with Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Directed by Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the musical has book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, score by Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick, choreography by Lorin Latarro and musical supervision by Ethan Popp.





Click here for more information.