Elton John's The Devil Wears Prada musical confirms pre-Broadway run

A new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada will play a pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago from July 2020.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada features music by John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, and a book by Paul Rudnick. Nadia DiGiallonardo is the show's musical supervisor and casting is by Stephen Kopel.

John commented: "Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super-exciting. I'm a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can't wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture."

Casting and dates for a Broadway run are yet to be announced, but a recent New York reading featured Tony Award-nominee Emily Skinner as fashion magazine owner Miranda Priestly, Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls) as fledgling assistant Andy Sachs and Heléne Yorke as Emily. Skinner has previously appeared in Billy Elliot and recently starred in Broadway's The Cher Show.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Anna D. Shapiro, The Devil Wears Prada will run from 14 July to 16 August.