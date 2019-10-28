Monopoly immersive production to open in London

An immersive production of Monopoly will come to London in 2020, it has been announced.

Hasbro Inc has formed a new partnership with international theatre producer Selladoor Worldwide to adapt the board game brand into a theatrical experience. The show will open at a secret location in London in 2020 and is expected to incorporate 75 minutes of activities and challenges for teams to complete so that they can move along the Monopoly board and buy property.

The partnership plans on rolling out further customer experiences in a similar vein over the next few years to utilise the wider Hasbro brand portfolio. CEO of Selladoor Worldwide David Hutchinson said: "We've been working for over a year with Hasbro on this exciting partnership, developing our concept and vision to bring one of the world's biggest board game brands to life in this thrilling experiential theatre landscape".

Matt Proulx, VP of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro, added: "It's incredibly exciting to finally be announcing our future plans with the team at Selladoor Worldwide. Launching the Monopoly experience in London next year is just the beginning and we're excited to bring more of our iconic brands to the stage in the future."