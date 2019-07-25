Michelle Collins to star in Southwark Playhouse's How Love Is Spelt revival

Michelle Collins will star in the upcoming revival of Chloë Moss's play How Love Is Spelt, which opens at the south London venue in September.

Collins will be joined by Nigel Boyle (Line of Duty), Benjamin O'Mahony (Ripper Street), Yana Penrose (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Larner Wallace-Taylor (An Inspector Calls), and Duncan Moore (Windows and Caste) in the piece, which has direction by Charlotte Peters and design by Georgia de Grey.

How Love Is Spelt revolves around Peta, who has just arrived in London and wants to have fun in the city. The piece first ran at the Bush Theatre in west London in 2004.

It plays from 4 to 28 September.