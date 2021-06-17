Menier Chocolate Factory announces reopening season and new studio space

The Menier Chocolate Factory in south London has confirmed it will return from September 2021.

Reopening with its postponed production of Tony Award-winning play Indecent, the venue will also create a new smaller studio space with shows running from October.

Paula Vogel's Indecent, which was halted just before press night in March 2020, will star Cory English as The Middle (Male), Beverley Klein as The Elder (Female), Finbar Lynch as The Stage Manager; Molly Osborne as The Ingenue (Female), Peter Polycarpou as The Elder (Male), Alexandra Silber as The Middle (Female), Joseph Timms as The Ingenue (Male), Merlin Shepherd as The Clarinettist, Anna Lowenstein as The Violinist and Josh Middleton as The Accordionist.

The piece explores the origins of Sholem Asch's controversial play The God of Vengeance, often held to be a seminal work of Jewish culture. It is directed by Rebecca Taichman, with choreography by David Dorfman, set design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, US sound design by Matt Hubbs, UK sound design by Jonathan Everett, projection design by Tal Yarden, music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, musical supervision by Lisa Gutkin and music direction by Merlin Shepherd. It runs from 3 September to 27 November.

Artistic director David Babani said today: "We couldn't open with any other production – Indecent was days into previews when we had to shut down in March last year, and we were determined to reunite our brilliant company of actors and share Rebecca's beautiful production with audiences here in the UK; the themes of which could not be more timely and prescient for the moment we find ourselves in.

"It's also a joy to also be able to reschedule Habeas Corpus which sees Patrick Marber return to the theatre after his recent success with Travesties. Opening our new smaller studio space, The Mixing Room, is the stage première Brian & Roger – A Highly Offensive Play, bringing a much-needed dose of comedy to our audiences."

Babani will direct Harry Peacock and Dan Skinner's Brian & Roger (with the pair also performing), which will be a live version of the hit podcast. Running from 22 October to 18 December, it has set and costume design by Robert Jones, lighting by Paul Anderson and sound by Gregory Clarke.

Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus (originally planned for last year) will run from 3 December to 26 February 2022 on the theatre's main stage. Directed by Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt), the piece has set and costume design by Richard Hudson, lighting by Richard Howell and music and sound design by Adam Cork.

The darkly satirical play is a mix of mistaken identities and carnal encounters.