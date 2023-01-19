Matilda, Martin McDonagh and Sam Mendes among BAFTA nominees

This year's BAFTA nominations have been unveiled.

The film version of Matilda the Musical picked up two nominations – for Outstanding British Film and make-up and hair, following its release in UK cinemas in November.

Writer and director Martin McDonagh (The Pillowman) saw a deluge of praise for his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, which picked up ten nominations, while the big-screen adaptation of Samuel D Hunter's The Whale picked up four nominations.

Paul Mescal, currently on stage in A Streetcar Named Desire, was nominated for Leading Actor in the gendered performance categories. Director Sam Mendes picked up three nominations for new film Empire of Light.

The Film Awards will take place on Sunday 19 February (a week after the WhatsOnStage Awards) and will be broadcast at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and around the world.

What's more – Sheila Atim (Constellations) and Aimee Lou Wood (set to appear in Cabaret from next month) also picked up Rising Star nominations.