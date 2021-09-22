Red Riding Hood at Theatre Royal Stratford East full casting announced

The cast has been revealed for Theatre Royal Stratford East's upcoming pantomime, Red Riding Hood.

Directed by Robert Shaw Cameron, the piece runs from 27 November to 31 December at the much-loved east London venue.

Appearing will be Elise Zavou as Red, Maisey Bawden as Mum, Phil Nichol as Granny, Jodie Jacobs as Woody, Ashley Goh as Bo Peep, Raphael Bushay as Wolf and Luke Latchman as Wolfie.

The venue's artistic director Nadia Fall said today: "Panto is such a huge part of Theatre Royal Stratford East's history, and we are so excited to see it back at last! Each year we tear up the rule book to provide something different to our brilliant audiences – something that's both entertaining and fun, but also relevant to the here and now. I'm thrilled to welcome back Robert Hyman for his 22nd Stratford East panto. We can't wait to see the twists and turns this magic team will conjure up."

With book and lyrics by Carl Miller and music and lyrics by Robert Hyman, further creative team members are to be revealed by the production.