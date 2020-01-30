Lin-Manuel Miranda offers Hamilton movie details

Lin-Manuel Miranda has offered an update on the status of a Hamilton film, in a new interview with Variety.

Discussing the filmed version of the original Broadway cast, Miranda stated that the film will be coming "sooner than later", featuring all of the original ensemble. The piece was recorded the week before Miranda and his co-stars completed their runs in the show.

Previous reports stated that a bidding war had occurred between studios, including Netflix, to secure the rights to the Broadway recording. Miranda notes in the interview that "Tommy [Thomas Kail, the show's director] has made that [the recording] into a great movie".

Miranda also notes that by releasing the original show as a recording, it'll steal bragging rights from anyone who saw the musical's original ensemble when they were on Broadway.

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about finding the right time to release the #Hamilton movie: "You all have that friend who brags, 'I saw that with the original cast.' We're stealing that brag from everyone. You're all gonna see it with the original cast" | Studio presented by @ItsOnATT pic.twitter.com/zum7otFexr — Variety (@Variety) January 29, 2020

Another of Miranda's hit musicals, In the Heights, is about to be released in cinemas globally.

The stage production of Hamilton, about the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, has book, music and lyrics by Miranda. It is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.

The West End production continues to run at the Victoria Palace Theatre.