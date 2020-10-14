Les Misérables extends socially distanced West End run

The all-star concert production of Les Misérables has extended its socially distanced West End run at the Sondheim Theatre.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "The phenomenal speed at which the Christmas season of Les Misérables -The Staged Concert has sold out in just 24 hours has astonished us all. To try to accommodate the tens of thousands of people still trying to get tickets we are adding 16 extra performances today at noon. It is wonderful that the public are so enthusiastic to come back to see a great show safely in the West End."

The cast for the run includes Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine and Matt Lucas as Thénardier. At certain performances John Owen-Jones will again play the role of Jean Valjean.

You can find out more about the show here.

The production has also emphasised that it is being staged without any financial help from the Culture Recovery Fund or the National Lottery.

Opening on 5 December, the piece is now playing until 31 January with tickets going on general sale today at noon.