All-star Les Misérables concert production to run this Christmas in the West End

It was announced tonight on Britain's Got Talent that the concert production of Les Misérables will be performed across the Christmas period from 5 December at the Sondheim Theatre.

Starring Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Amara Okereke, Shan Ako, Rob Houchen, Bradley Jaden and more, the piece will have a company of over 50. John Owen-Jones will also perform for some nights in the six-week season.

The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Until lockdowns began, Les Misérables was running at the venue, starring Jon Robyns, Rachelle Ann Go, Jaden, Ako, and Lily Kerhoas.

The concert production was last seen in the West End last year, when it played for four months while the Sondheim Theatre was being renovated.

The show is set to go on sale on 14 October with more details to be revealed – the piece will feature social distancing to keep audiences safe and lower the risk of transmission.

Watch a clip from the show: