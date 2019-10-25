Leopoldstadt initial cast to include Adrian Scarborough and Luke Thallon

The initial cast has been announced for the world premiere of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, including Adrian Scarborough (who won a WhatsOnStage Award for his performance in The Madness of King George III) and Luke Thallon (Present Laughter).

The additional cast includes Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Joe Coen, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Eleanor Wyld and Alexis Zegerman. The children's cast, comprising three sets of five children, includes Toby Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Maya Larholm, Daniel Lawson, Louis Levy, Libby Lewis, Jack Meredith, Chloe Raphael, Beatrice Rapstone and Montague Rapstone. Further adult and children's casting will be announced at a later date.

Leopoldstadt is set in 1900, in the Viennese Jewish quarter that shares its name. It focusses on a family and their lives over the turbulent first half of the 20th century.

The production, which begins previews on 25 January, opens on 12 February and is now booking until 13 June. It will be directed by Patrick Marber, who last collaborated with Stoppard on Travesties in 2017.

Set design is by Richard Hudson, with costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork and movement by EJ Boyle. Casting is by Amy Ball, with children's casting by Verity Naughton.