Layton Williams, Grace Mouat and Jamie Lambert to perform online solo concerts

Three more stars will perform live solo concerts from their houses next week.

Having kicked off a few weeks ago and raised over £12,000 for artists so far, the concerts see musical performers (currently unable to appear on stage due to ongoing theatre lockdowns) give live concerts in their own homes.

Appearing next week will be:

Thursday 23 April

4:30pm Grace Mouat (Six, & Juliet)

6:30pm Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Hairspray)

Friday 24 April

6:30pm Jamie Lambert for Acting For Others



