Young Frankenstein confirms casting for festive run

Exclusive: Further casting has been announced for Hope Mill Theatre’s production of Young Frankenstein when it transfers to Liverpool Playhouse for a five-week Christmas season run.

The production, currently running at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester with Ore Oduba in the lead role, continues there until 30 November. Adapted by Mel Brooks from his 1974 film, Young Frankenstein follows Frederick Frankenstein as he inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania and attempts to continue his grandfather’s experiments with the help of Igor and Inga. The musical features songs by Brooks including “The Transylvania Mania,” “He Vas My Boyfriend” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

Daniel Brocklebank will take over the role of Dr Frederick Frankenstein in Liverpool, joined by Amelia Adams as Elizabeth Benning, alongside returning cast members Jessica Martin, Pete Gallagher, Curtis Patrick, Simeon Truby and Julie Yammanee.

The company also includes Belle Kizzy Green, Robin Kent, Bryan Mottram, Alanna Panditaratne, Nathan Ryles, Hakeem Tinubu, Patricia Wilkins and Jessica Wright.

The production marks Hope Mill Theatre’s tenth anniversary year. Founded by Joseph Houston and William Whelton in 2015, the Manchester venue has become known for its in-house musical productions. We chat to the pair here.

Young Frankenstein has a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Brooks, orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland, and original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman. his production has direction and choreography by Nick Winston, musical direction and co-musical supervision by Francesca Warren, set design by Sophia Pardon, orchestration and co-musical supervision by Charlie Ingles, sound design by Ben Harrison, lighting design by Aaron J Dootson, video and projection design by Matt Powell, costume design by Lorraine Parry, wigs and make-up design by Jackie Sweeney, prosthetics design by Noah Ehrhardt, associate choreography by Lauren Kate Hampton and casting by Jim Arnold.

The show will run in Liverpool from 3 December 2025 to 3 January 2026.