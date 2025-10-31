whatsonstage white
Back to the Future producer Colin Ingram talks star casting, the state of the West End and 20 years of his company

He’s produced shows like Grease, Ghost, The Time Traveller’s Wife and Breakfast at Tiffany’s

The West End company of Back to the Future the Musical, © Matt Crockett

Welcome to this bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

We’re joined by one of the most prolific producers in the business – Colin Ingram. He’s the award-winning mind behind Back to the Future: The Musical, Ghost, and Grease The Musical, and this year marks the 20th anniversary of his company, Colin Ingram Limited. In our podcast he weighs in on the star casting debate, the future of the West End, his turbulent time with balloons at Les Misérables anniversary concert and what drives him onwards.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

Listen for free here:

Spotify user? Try here:

 

