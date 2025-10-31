Back to the Future producer Colin Ingram talks star casting, the state of the West End and 20 years of his company

Welcome to this bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

We’re joined by one of the most prolific producers in the business – Colin Ingram. He’s the award-winning mind behind Back to the Future: The Musical, Ghost, and Grease The Musical, and this year marks the 20th anniversary of his company, Colin Ingram Limited. In our podcast he weighs in on the star casting debate, the future of the West End, his turbulent time with balloons at Les Misérables anniversary concert and what drives him onwards.

