WhosOnTrend: the most viewed Stage Names in October 2025

We’re hoping that by now you’re becoming more familiar with our newly introduced WhosOnTrend feature!

And we hope, like us, you’re excited to see which stage stars have made it onto the list.

However, for those unfamiliar, here at WhatsOnStage, we don’t just report on what’s happening on stage and backstage; we are creating an online encyclopedia of all your favourite performers and creatives. After a go-to place for a who’s who of the West End and beyond? Look no further than Stage Names!

Each month, we reflect on the most viewed names (new additions join the roster daily!), so in alphabetical order, here’s who was trending in October.

They just wanna have fun! The newly revealed cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert are preparing to hop on board, this time touring the UK rather than the Outback. The cast announcement was accompanied by a sneak peek at the costume design by Strictly Come Dancing’s BAFTA award-winning costume designer Vicky Gill. We’ve heard that she and her team have designed and created over 100 costumes for the production…

From Poise magazine to North Shore High School! Georgie Buckland has wrapped up her time at The Devil Wears Prada and is preparing to play Janis Sarkisian on the first-ever UK tour of WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical, Mean Girls. We cannot wait to hear her “I’d Rather Be Me”.

She’s ready to do the Time Warp again! Haley Flaherty will play Janet in the ongoing tour of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show! Another familiar face will also be returning to the show for select dates…

Currently appearing in Rob Madge‘s stage adaptation of Charley’s Aunt, Max Gill will be taking on the role of the much-loved Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls! They do go here!

The Greatest Showman cast

From Now On, you’ll be hearing a lot more of these names! Oliver Tompsett will lead the world premiere of The Greatest Showman as P T Barnum, with Samantha Barks (Charity Barnum), Lorna Courtney (Anne Wheeler), Ben Joyce (Phillip Carlyle), Vajèn van den Bosch (Jenny Lind) and Malinda Parris (Lettie Lutz). Debuting in Bristol next spring, the Disney production may well be the stuff of a million dreams.

He is the starlight! Skating into the role of Rusty is Scott Hayward, following the departure of WhatsOnStage Award winner Jeevan Braich! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of Starlight Express continues to whistle round Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

This month, Les Misérables celebrated 40 years in the West End! As one of the West End’s most loved Jean Valjeans, Ian Mcintosh is leading the show as it carries on the crusade at the Sondheim Theatre.

She is a massive deal. Vivian Panka will be watching the “World Burn” as Regina George in the aforementioned tour of Mean Girls. She’ll be joined by Emily Lane as Cady Heron!

Sophie Pourret is having hers(Elf) a very busy month! She’s spending the festive season at the Aldwych Theatre in a production of Elf, before heading out on tour with some other members of this list, as Karen Smith in Mean Girls.

She’s back on our WhosOnTrend list, it’s Sidonie Smith! As The Bodyguard continues its tour across the country, the leading lady has been collecting Stage Name clicks as well as standing ovations.