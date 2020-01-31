Kunene and the King in the West End: opening night for John Kani's play

WhatsOnStage went to the Ambassadors Theatre earlier this week to celebrate the opening night of Kunene and the King.

Directed by Janice Honeyman, the show stars John Kani (who has also written the piece) alongside Antony Sher.

Kani said: "In 1973, Sizwe Banzi is Dead and The Island, which I co-wrote with Athol Fugard and Winston Ntshona, transferred from the Royal Court Theatre to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End. Peter Brook brought his company from Paris to see the two plays and thus began a friendship between Peter and I that has lasted till today. Returning to the Ambassadors Theatre brings back those fond memories for me."

The production is designed by Birrie Le Roux, with lighting by Mannie Manim, composition by Neo Muyanga and sound by Jonathan Ruddick, with live music performed by Anna Mudeka. It will run from 24 January to 28 March.