Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff to star in musical movie from How I Met Your Mother team

Two Frozen stars will reunite for a brand new musical movie.

Titled Molly and the Moon, the piece follows an expecting couple who sing to their unborn child. In turn, a young girl in a rowboat hears mysterious voices from the sky and tries to row towards the sounds.

Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff will play Kate and Brian (the above couple) in the film, coming together for dueting duty after playing Anna and Kristoff in Frozen and Frozen 2. Further casting is to be revealed.

The film, which has yet to reveal its release date, comes from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. The screenplay is said to be based on Thomas and his wife's real-life experiences when their son was born with a rare genetic defect.

Harvey Mason Jr (who has worked on musical films such as Dreamgirls and Pitch Perfect) will serve as executive music producer, with Nathan Larson ( The Skeleton Twins) as composer and Stephanie Diaz-Matos (The Get Down) as music supervisor.

Expect further details on Molly and the Moon over the coming months.