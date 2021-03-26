Jonathan O'Boyle appointed director of the school of musical theatre at ArtsEd

Stage director Jonathan O'Boyle has been appointed director of the school of musical theatre at ArtsEd.

Having worked on a variety of productions including the recent award-winning revival of The Last Five Years, O'Boyle will take up the role from November.

He said: "I am truly thrilled to be joining the ArtsEd family as the director of the school of musical theatre. As one of the leading drama schools in the country, with the UK's premier training course in musical theatre, ArtsEd is firmly at the top of its game. I have always had the most joyous time working with the students at ArtsEd, and I can't wait to continue that work and shape the future of the course.

"We are entering a challenging time in the arts sector. As we begin the road to recovery after the devastation of COVID-19, drama training will continue to evolve and change with the times. I am looking forward to that challenge, being at the centre of a school that strives for excellence."

O'Boyle will work to direct Top Hat at the Mill at Sonning in September, after which point he'll focus on the ArtsEd role, succeeding Chris Hocking as director of the school of musical theatre.