Jodie Comer to make West End debut in new play Prima Facie

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer will make her West End debut next spring, it has been revealed.

The break-out TV and film star will appear in the world premiere of Suzie Miller's new play Prima Facie, which follows a criminal barrister (Comer) who has her world changed following a sexual assault.

Justin Martin (who was associate director on The Inheritance and co-directed The Jungle) will direct the piece, which runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 15 April. Also on the creative team are set and costume designer Miriam Buether and lighting designer Natasha Chivers.

Comer has appeared on stage before, performing in The Price of Everything at Stephen Joseph Theatre back in 2006. She also recently performed one of Alan Bennett's monologues in the filmed version of Talking Heads.

Comer said: "It's such an honour to have been given the opportunity to work with Justin Martin, Suzie Miller and the whole team on this wonderfully unique play. I look forward to bringing Tessa to life and introducing her to the audiences at the Harold Pinter theatre next Spring."

Tickets go on general sale at midday, with the show running for a nine-week season with a press night on 27 April 2022. There will be a selection of "Pay What You Can" seats available for every performance.

Producer James Bierman commented: "I am incredibly privileged to be able to bring Suzie's timely and important play to the West End with such a hugely talented group of people. Jodie is one of the most brilliant actors working today and her, this play, and Justin's team are a perfect mix.

"Having tickets at a Pay What You Can level for each performance is also our commitment to making sure accessibility is at the heart of this production."