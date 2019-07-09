Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican: first look photos

Images have been released offering a first look at Jesus Christ Superstar which will open at the Barbican Theatre this week.

The show stars Robert Tripolino, Ricardo Afonso, Sallay Garnett, Matt Cardle, Cavin Cornwall and Nathan Amzi alongside Samuel Buttery as Herod as well as Tim Newman and Matthew Harvey as Simon and Peter.

The cast is completed by Daniel Bailey, Bernadette Bangura, Robert Bannon, Cyrus Brandon, Melanie Bright, Georgia Carling, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Luke Hall, Simon Hardwick, Zac Hawkins, Dayle Hodge, Stevie Hutchinson, Cleopatra Joseph, Rachel Moran, Billy Nevers, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure.

The revival originally opened at the Open Air Theatre Regent's Park in 2016, before returning to the theatre the following year.

The production is choreographed by Drew McOnie. It won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival in 2017. Musical direction is from Tom Deering, design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph.