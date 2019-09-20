Jennifer Saunders to star in Blithe Spirit West End show and on tour

Jennifer Saunders will return to star in Blithe Spirit on tour and in the West End in 2020.

The production, which first ran at Theatre Royal Bath in June 2019, is directed by Richard Eyre. Noël Coward's comedy tells what happens when Charles Condomine and his wife Ruth are haunted and an eccentric medium comes to stage a seance.

Saunders will be joined by original cast members Geoffrey Streatfeild as Charles, Lisa Dillon as Ruth Condomine, Emma Naomi as Elvira, Simon Coates as Dr Bradman, Lucy Robinson as Mrs Bradman, and Rose Wardlaw as Edith. The creative team will feature design by Anthony Ward, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by John Leonard and illusions by Paul Kieve.

The new tour kicks off at Theatre Royal Brighton on 22 January, before visiting Malvern Theatres, Theatre Royal Bath, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Richmond Theatre and Theatre Royal Norwich. The piece will then run at the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End from 5 March to 11 April.