Jay McGuiness, Kimberley Walsh and the cast of Big the Musical celebrate opening night

Christopher Biggins, Craig Revel Horwood and Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts joined Kimberley Walsh and Jay McGuiness to celebrate the opening of Big the Musical in the West End.

The cast were joined by the musical's composer David Shire and lyricist Richard Maltby for the gala night on Tuesday, in celebration of the show's opening and in aid of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Based on the 1980s film with Tom Hanks, Big the Musical stars McGuiness, Walsh, Wendi Peters and Matthew Kelly.

The book is by John Weidman, with direction and choreography by Morgan Young. Associate choreographer is Helen Rymer, orchestrator and musical supervisor Stuart Morley, set and costume designer Simon Higlett, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, video designer Ian William Galloway, sound designers Terry Jardine and Avgoustos Psillas, wig and hair designer Richard Mawbey, musical director Jeremy Wootton, illusions by Chris Fisher, casting directors Natalie Gallacher and Sarah Bird.

Big the Musical is playing a limited season until 2 November.