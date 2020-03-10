Jade Anouka's debut play to premiere at Kiln Theatre with more programming announced

The Kiln Theatre has announced further shows for 2020, with the debut play by Jade Anouka among the programme.

Anouka's debut play Heart will run from 16 July to 8 August, with a press night on 20 July. The actor, writer and poet will also perform in the show, which will be directed by Nancy Medina and have design by Rajha Shakiry. Heart explores the stories that make us the people we are today.

As previously announced and in association with Brent 2020 – the London Borough of Culture – Kiln Theatre's artistic director Indhu Rubasingham will direct The Wife of Willesden. Zadie Smith's world premiere is adapted from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath's Tale – one of The Canterbury Tales – and reimagines the story 630 years after the original to tackle important questions about the place of women in society. The Wife of Willesden will run from 10 September to 24 October, with a press night on 16 September. Design is by Robert Jones, with cast and further creative team still to be announced.

Also previously announced in association with Brent 2020, the NW Trilogy of short plays by Moira Buffini (Handbagged), Suhayla El-Bushra (The Suicide) and Roy Williams (Death of England) will run from 20 November to 19 December, with a press night on 26 November. Directed by Taio Lawson and Susie McKenna, the plays feature three independent stories with common roots in Brent that reinvestigate the different neighbourhoods of the local area.

Artistic director Rubasingham commented: "2020 is the year of Brent, and it's an enormous privilege to play a part in Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture to celebrate together what makes this community as diverse, unique and inspiring as the people and businesses that comprise it."

"This autumn marks 40 years since our theatre opened on Kilburn High Road, and we're proud of its history and the future we are building on those achievements. The stories we present this autumn are Brent's, and we are honoured to share them on an international stage."

Currently running at the venue, Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over has been extended until 4 April.