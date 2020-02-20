Indecent at the Menier Chocolate Factory: in rehearsals

Photos have been released offering a first look at Alexandra Silber, Peter Polycarpou and the cast of Indecent in rehearsals.

The UK premiere of Paula Vogel's play runs at the Menier Chocolate Factory from 13 March to 9 May.

The cast includes Silber as The Middle (Female), Polycarpou as The Elder (Male), Beverly Klein as The Elder (Female), Cory English as The Middle (Male), Molly Osborne as The Ingenue (Female), Finbar Lynch as The Stage Manager and Joseph Timms as The Ingenue (Male).

They will be joined by Merlin Shepherd as The Clarinettist, Anna Lowenstein as The Violinist, and Josh Middleton as The Accordionist.

Vogel's piece is about the staging of a controversial play at the turn of the 20th century. It is directed by Rebecca Taichman, who won a Tony Award for her work when the play ran on Broadway. Choreography is by David Dorfman, with set design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, US sound design by Matt Hubbs, projection design by Tal Yarden, music direction by Merlin Shepherd and music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.

