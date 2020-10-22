I Put A Spell On You online musical concert announced, produced by Amy Hart and Paul Taylor-Mills

A spooky Halloween concert has been announced – being streamed online from 31 October.

The line-up for the concert includes Lizzie Bea, Matt Croke, Louise Dearman, Rob Fowler, Lois Gay, Evelyn Hoskins, Aoife Kenny, Sejal Keshwala, Jodie Steele, Tosh Wanogho-Maud and Layton Williams.

The performers will be presenting some of their top musical tunes in the show (with tickets available from the Theatre Café), which will be released on Saturday 31 October and then available to view for seven days only.

Tickets cost £10.

The piece is produced by presenter, media personality and avid theatre fan Amy Hart and Turbine Theatre artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills.