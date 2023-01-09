Hosts for 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards announced

The hosts have been revealed for the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards concert – taking place at the Prince of Wales Theatre next month.

This year, three performers will be on hosting duty – each taking on the role for the first time. They are Legally Blonde lead Courtney Bowman (currently appearing in Pretty Woman in the West End), Spring Awakening's Laurie Kynaston (who was previously nominated for his break-out turn in The Son at the Kiln Theatre and in the West End) and & Juliet and Legally Blonde's Billy Luke Nevers.

The concert itself, co-produced with Alex Parker and Damian Sandys, will see the WhatsOnStage Award winners crowned alongside exclusive performances from nominated shows and special stars.

The Awards are the only major theatre awards nominated and voted for by the public. Each year thousands of theatregoers up and down the country decide their favourite performers and shows across a range of categories.

This year's WhatsOnStage Awards nominees were unveiled in a live-stream last month, with the stage adaptation of the RSC's My Neighbour Totoro leading the pack with nine nominations, followed by the Young Vic's contemporary adaptation of Oklahoma! with eight.

Kynaston said today: "The fact that the Awards are publicly voted for shows the power that audiences hold… without them we wouldn't be here at all! It's also going to be gorgeous to be back in a room packed with the cream of British theatre royalty, having a right old knees up. What can you expect? The unexpected! Costume changes? Surprise guest appearances? Me forgetting my lines? Who knows! It's going to be great fun, and it's an awards ceremony for all of us. See you there on the 12th!"

Nevers added: "I am so excited to be presenting the WhatsOnStage Awards this year and celebrate all the achievements of this year in the UK theatre industry with two wonderful people. This year is going to be a bit different to what the awards will have seen before.... You'll have to come and find out why!"

Bowman said: "The talent is already oozing! It's gonna be a nice celebration of theatre, as always. I'm getting a great vibe from my co-hosts – they're very, very silly – and we've got each other for support as well."

Voting for the awards closes tomorrow – so you still have a chance to make your voice heard before the winners are revealed at the Prince of Wales next month. Tickets for the star-studded ceremony are on sale now.

Certain erformances, numbers and more for the award show will be revealed very soon (though we're keeping some bits under wraps...), so stay tuned for more!