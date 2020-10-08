Here Come the Boys dance show with Strictly stars to run in the West End from January 2021

Dance show Here Comes the Boys has revealed a 16-week season in the West End from January.

Featuring dance stars and Strictly pros Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima, Robin Windsor as well as host Karim Zeroual (who competed on the show in 2019), the show will start on 27 January and run through to 15 May 2021, with socially distanced audiences.

Each night, the four stars will compete to see who is crowned the "King of Dance", with the audience voting for their favourite pick.

Capacity at the Garrick Theatre, where the show is set to play, will be cut in line with social distancing rules to make sure risks are avoided.

Directed and choreographed by Gareth Walker, the show will play Wednesdays to Saturdays with matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Škorjanec said: "I am delighted to welcome such an amazing cast to join me in ‘Here Come the Boys' at the Garrick Theatre. I had such a great time on tour last year, so to bring this show into the West End is a dream come true. I can't wait to battle it out with these boys and let the audience decide as there can only be one King of the Dance!

"Seriously though, it's going to be bigger and better than before and I can't wait! 2020 has been a really tough year for everyone, and this is going to be the perfect antidote and start to 2021."

Tickets are available through the Nimax Theatre.