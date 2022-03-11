Heathers extends London run to the autumn

Heathers the Musical has extended its stay at The Other Palace through the summer!

Directed by Andy Fickman, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers".

The show is currently led by Ailsa Davidson (as Veronica Sawyer) and Jacob Fowler (as Jason ‘JD' Dean). It features choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

New cast members were unveiled for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning show last month. Produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and Bill Kenwright, Heathers is scheduled to play until 4 September 2022. Tickets to May are on sale below with further seats to be released soon.