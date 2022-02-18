New Heathers cast members announced for London run

New faces are heading for Westerburg!

Joining or taking on new roles in Heathers the Musical will be Maddison Frith as Heather Chandler, Andy Brady as Coach, Ram's Dad and Veronica's Dad, May Tether as Drama Club Drama Queen, Benjamin Karran as Beleagured Geek, Jermaine Woods as Preppy Stud and Jacob Fowler, who will take on the role of JD until 29 March.

Leading the cast are Ailsa Davidson (as Veronica Sawyer), Inez Budd (as Heather Duke) and Teleri Hughes (as Heather McNamara).

Directed by Andy Fickman, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers".

It features choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and Bill Kenwright, the current limited run began performances on 25 November and is scheduled to run until May, with tickets on sale below.