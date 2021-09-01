WhatsOnStage Logo
Greenwich+Docklands International Festival first look and top picks

The festival is running until 11 September – and there's so much to see!

Dan Archer's We Are Watching
© Alicia Clarke

GDIF has returned for another year of form-busting, visually spectacular work to light up south-east London.

Family Tree
© Helen Boast

There's so much going on this year (which we've written about here) but we wanted to pull out some highlights that are well worth watching.

Dan Archer's We Are Watching
© Alicia Clarke

– A site-responsive production of Dennis Potter's Blue Remembered Hills will see audiences guided across unseen Thamesmead locations! Theatrical and geographic novelty rolled into one. 7 to 11 September

– Dan Archer's Borealis, which is a recreation of the Northern Lights over Greenwich. (The photos are pretty epic). Archer is also flying a giant flag to raise awareness for the climate emergency. Dates to 11 September

Healing Together  – A mammoth festival on 10 and 11 September featuring a whole wad of forward-thinking content, featuring spectacle, installations, visual arts, augmented reality and more.

– Quays Culture's Mystery Bird – A giant birdcage with soundscape and projection roams across Plumstead and Charlton . 1 and 2 September

Borealis
© Stu Mayhew
Borealis
© Stu Mayhew
Borealis
© Doug Southall
Borealis
© Doug Southall
Dance by Design
© Roswitha Chesher
Dance by Design
© Roswitha Chesher
Dance by Design
© Roswitha Chesher
Dance by Design
© Roswitha Chesher
Dance by Design
© Roswitha Chesher
Dance by Design
© Roswitha Chesher
We Are Watching by Dan Archer
© GDIF/Alicia Clarke
Talawa Theatre Company
© Stu Mayhew
