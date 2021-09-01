Greenwich+Docklands International Festival first look and top picks

GDIF has returned for another year of form-busting, visually spectacular work to light up south-east London.

There's so much going on this year (which we've written about here) but we wanted to pull out some highlights that are well worth watching.

– A site-responsive production of Dennis Potter's Blue Remembered Hills will see audiences guided across unseen Thamesmead locations! Theatrical and geographic novelty rolled into one. 7 to 11 September

– Dan Archer's Borealis, which is a recreation of the Northern Lights over Greenwich. (The photos are pretty epic). Archer is also flying a giant flag to raise awareness for the climate emergency. Dates to 11 September

– Healing Together – A mammoth festival on 10 and 11 September featuring a whole wad of forward-thinking content, featuring spectacle, installations, visual arts, augmented reality and more.

– Quays Culture's Mystery Bird – A giant birdcage with soundscape and projection roams across Plumstead and Charlton . 1 and 2 September

