Greenwich and Docklands International Festival announces full 2021 programme

The complete Greenwich and Docklands International Festival season has been announced.

Joining the previously revealed line-up will be a plethora of acts across a variety of disciplines. On the circus side there will be League and Legend from 15feet6 and Automata Carousel by Geert Hautekiet, two shows brought over from Flanders.

Travelling installation Quays Culture's Mystery Bird will see a giant birdcage roam through the streets at dusk – with the birds then "released" from their cages on 1 and 2 September. Aerial production Urban Astronaut will see an astronaut try and solve the climate emergency, while Bumble Movement Arts will create a piece, Bee-ology aimed at young people.

Augmented reality experience The Hidden Music of Trees will give audiences a fresh perspective on the nature around them, while there will also be work from local LGBTQ+ artists to mark Pride weekend. Culinary based-experiences will come in the form ofDo What Yah Mamma Told Yah! and The Rascally Diner. Talawa Theatre will present hip-hop theatre production The Tide.

The closing event will be a river-based spectacle entitled After the Storm, visible from either side of the Thames.

Some events are ticketed but free, while others cost between £10 and £15. They may be free to local residents.